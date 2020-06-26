All apartments in Jacksonville
2253 HERSCHEL ST
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

2253 HERSCHEL ST

2253 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2253 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TENANT PLACEMENT SUPER LOCATION AND UNBEATABLE PRICE, Walk to Historic Five Points, COZY 2ND FLOOR STUDIO apartment offers hardwood floors,ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, refrig,stove,central heat and air - HURRY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2253 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 2253 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2253 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 2253 HERSCHEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2253 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2253 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 2253 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2253 HERSCHEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2253 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2253 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2253 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 HERSCHEL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
