Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2246 College Cir
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2246 College Cir
2246 College Cir S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2246 College Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
- New paint, new blinds, spacious home with bonus room, inside laundry room. Spacious kitchen with enough room for table.
(RLNE5104835)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2246 College Cir have any available units?
2246 College Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2246 College Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2246 College Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 College Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2246 College Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2246 College Cir offer parking?
No, 2246 College Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2246 College Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 College Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 College Cir have a pool?
No, 2246 College Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2246 College Cir have accessible units?
No, 2246 College Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 College Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 College Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2246 College Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2246 College Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
