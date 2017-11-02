All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:13 PM

2231 FORBES ST

2231 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location. Riverside Historic District house, in the heart of 5 points area, freshly remodeled 3 bedrooms, two bath rooms, and sun room, dining room, kitchen, hardwood floor, two car garage. Vacant, easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 FORBES ST have any available units?
2231 FORBES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 FORBES ST have?
Some of 2231 FORBES ST's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 FORBES ST currently offering any rent specials?
2231 FORBES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 FORBES ST pet-friendly?
No, 2231 FORBES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2231 FORBES ST offer parking?
Yes, 2231 FORBES ST offers parking.
Does 2231 FORBES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 FORBES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 FORBES ST have a pool?
No, 2231 FORBES ST does not have a pool.
Does 2231 FORBES ST have accessible units?
No, 2231 FORBES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 FORBES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 FORBES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
