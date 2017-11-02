Location, location, location. Riverside Historic District house, in the heart of 5 points area, freshly remodeled 3 bedrooms, two bath rooms, and sun room, dining room, kitchen, hardwood floor, two car garage. Vacant, easy to show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2231 FORBES ST have any available units?
2231 FORBES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.