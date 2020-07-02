2225 Thiervy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Westside Home -



3 bedroom 2 bathroom concrete block home in Normandy Village subdivision

Ceramic tile and laminate flooring thru-out

Separate dining area

Bonus area can be used as living room extension, den, office or library area

New double insulated windows

New refrigerator and dishwasher in kitchen

Inside laundry area

Shady fenced backyard

1 car carport



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

??? Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE3282529)