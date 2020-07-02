2225 Thiervy Drive

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Westside Home -
3 bedroom 2 bathroom concrete block home in Normandy Village subdivision
Ceramic tile and laminate flooring thru-out
Separate dining area
Bonus area can be used as living room extension, den, office or library area
New double insulated windows
New refrigerator and dishwasher in kitchen
Inside laundry area
Shady fenced backyard
1 car carport
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
