Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

2225 Thiervy Drive

2225 Thiervy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Thiervy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Westside Home -

3 bedroom 2 bathroom concrete block home in Normandy Village subdivision
Ceramic tile and laminate flooring thru-out
Separate dining area
Bonus area can be used as living room extension, den, office or library area
New double insulated windows
New refrigerator and dishwasher in kitchen
Inside laundry area
Shady fenced backyard
1 car carport

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3282529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Thiervy Drive have any available units?
2225 Thiervy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Thiervy Drive have?
Some of 2225 Thiervy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Thiervy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Thiervy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Thiervy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Thiervy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Thiervy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Thiervy Drive offers parking.
Does 2225 Thiervy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Thiervy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Thiervy Drive have a pool?
No, 2225 Thiervy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Thiervy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2225 Thiervy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Thiervy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Thiervy Drive has units with dishwashers.

