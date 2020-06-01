Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2221 Mcmillan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2221 Mcmillan St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2221 Mcmillan St
2221 Mcmillan St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2221 Mcmillan St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/1 house - Property Id: 119616
For rent is a 3/1 house 1100 month including utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119616
Property Id 119616
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4865590)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have any available units?
2221 Mcmillan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2221 Mcmillan St currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Mcmillan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Mcmillan St pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St offer parking?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Mcmillan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have a pool?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have accessible units?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia