Jacksonville, FL
2221 Mcmillan St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

2221 Mcmillan St

2221 Mcmillan St · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Mcmillan St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/1 house - Property Id: 119616

For rent is a 3/1 house 1100 month including utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119616
Property Id 119616

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4865590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Mcmillan St have any available units?
2221 Mcmillan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2221 Mcmillan St currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Mcmillan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Mcmillan St pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St offer parking?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Mcmillan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have a pool?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have accessible units?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Mcmillan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Mcmillan St does not have units with air conditioning.
