Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM
1 of 1
2220 BERTHA ST
2220 Bertha Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2220 Bertha Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in St Nicholas-Upstairs living space-equipped kitchen-downstairs bonus room-CH&A-Patio-fenced in yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2220 BERTHA ST have any available units?
2220 BERTHA ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2220 BERTHA ST have?
Some of 2220 BERTHA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2220 BERTHA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2220 BERTHA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 BERTHA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2220 BERTHA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2220 BERTHA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2220 BERTHA ST offers parking.
Does 2220 BERTHA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 BERTHA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 BERTHA ST have a pool?
No, 2220 BERTHA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2220 BERTHA ST have accessible units?
No, 2220 BERTHA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 BERTHA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 BERTHA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
