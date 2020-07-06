All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 E 43RD ST

222 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 East 43rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E 43RD ST have any available units?
222 E 43RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 E 43RD ST have?
Some of 222 E 43RD ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 E 43RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
222 E 43RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E 43RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 E 43RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 222 E 43RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 222 E 43RD ST offers parking.
Does 222 E 43RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 E 43RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E 43RD ST have a pool?
No, 222 E 43RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 222 E 43RD ST have accessible units?
No, 222 E 43RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E 43RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 E 43RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.

