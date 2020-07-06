Rent Calculator
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:35 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2215 BARTRAM RD
2215 Bartram Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2215 Bartram Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3BR/2BA home in quaint Southside community. Home has large living/dining combo with wood floors and carpet throughout. Water and lawn maintenance included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 BARTRAM RD have any available units?
2215 BARTRAM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2215 BARTRAM RD have?
Some of 2215 BARTRAM RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2215 BARTRAM RD currently offering any rent specials?
2215 BARTRAM RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 BARTRAM RD pet-friendly?
No, 2215 BARTRAM RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2215 BARTRAM RD offer parking?
Yes, 2215 BARTRAM RD offers parking.
Does 2215 BARTRAM RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 BARTRAM RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 BARTRAM RD have a pool?
No, 2215 BARTRAM RD does not have a pool.
Does 2215 BARTRAM RD have accessible units?
No, 2215 BARTRAM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 BARTRAM RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 BARTRAM RD has units with dishwashers.
