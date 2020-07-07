This lovely 3 Bedroom 1 bath house has a separate dining area and a living room. Has vinyl plank through out the house. it has a big fenced back yard. All details must be verified, We accept section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2214 West 15th have any available units?
2214 West 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.