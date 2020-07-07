All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 West 15th

2214 15th St W · No Longer Available
Location

2214 15th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This lovely 3 Bedroom 1 bath house has a separate dining area and a living room. Has vinyl plank through out the house. it has a big fenced back yard. All details must be verified, We accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 West 15th have any available units?
2214 West 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2214 West 15th currently offering any rent specials?
2214 West 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 West 15th pet-friendly?
No, 2214 West 15th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2214 West 15th offer parking?
Yes, 2214 West 15th offers parking.
Does 2214 West 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 West 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 West 15th have a pool?
No, 2214 West 15th does not have a pool.
Does 2214 West 15th have accessible units?
No, 2214 West 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 West 15th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 West 15th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 West 15th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 West 15th does not have units with air conditioning.

