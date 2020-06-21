All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2214 Red Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2214 Red Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 Red Oak Drive

2214 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lake Lucina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2214 Red Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
2214 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Red Oak Drive have?
Some of 2214 Red Oak Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Red Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Red Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Red Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 2214 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2214 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2214 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Red Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia