Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2207 East Road

2207 East Road · No Longer Available
Location

2207 East Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,449 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 East Road have any available units?
2207 East Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2207 East Road currently offering any rent specials?
2207 East Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 East Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 East Road is pet friendly.
Does 2207 East Road offer parking?
No, 2207 East Road does not offer parking.
Does 2207 East Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 East Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 East Road have a pool?
No, 2207 East Road does not have a pool.
Does 2207 East Road have accessible units?
No, 2207 East Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 East Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 East Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 East Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 East Road does not have units with air conditioning.
