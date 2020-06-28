All apartments in Jacksonville
2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

2205 Holly Oaks River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Holly Oaks River Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Gilmore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
RIVERFRONT HOME - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Ceramic Tile Throughout - CH&A - Fans - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Patio - 2 Car Garage - Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking - Small Pet OK with $300. Non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR have any available units?
2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR have?
Some of 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR is pet friendly.
Does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR offers parking.
Does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR have a pool?
No, 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR has units with dishwashers.
