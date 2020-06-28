2205 Holly Oaks River Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Gilmore
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RIVERFRONT HOME - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Ceramic Tile Throughout - CH&A - Fans - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Patio - 2 Car Garage - Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking - Small Pet OK with $300. Non-refundable pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR have any available units?
2205 HOLLY OAKS RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.