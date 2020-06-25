All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2201 Tyson Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2201 Tyson Lake Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2201 Tyson Lake Drive

2201 Tyson Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2201 Tyson Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,331 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a po

(RLNE4838680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Tyson Lake Drive have any available units?
2201 Tyson Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Tyson Lake Drive have?
Some of 2201 Tyson Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Tyson Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Tyson Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Tyson Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Tyson Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Tyson Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Tyson Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Tyson Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Tyson Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Tyson Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2201 Tyson Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 2201 Tyson Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Tyson Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Tyson Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Tyson Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia