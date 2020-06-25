2199 Heath Green Place South, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Golden Glades-The Woods
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
KENSINGTON (32246) - Separate Living Room & Formal Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ceramic Tile / NEW Carpet - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Well Equipped Kitchen - Garden Tub in Master Bath - 2 Car Garage with Opener - Patio - Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S have any available units?
2199 HEATH GREEN PL S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.