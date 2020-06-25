All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2199 HEATH GREEN PL S

2199 Heath Green Place South · No Longer Available
Location

2199 Heath Green Place South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
KENSINGTON (32246) - Separate Living Room & Formal Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ceramic Tile / NEW Carpet - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Well Equipped Kitchen - Garden Tub in Master Bath - 2 Car Garage with Opener - Patio - Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S have any available units?
2199 HEATH GREEN PL S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S have?
Some of 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S currently offering any rent specials?
2199 HEATH GREEN PL S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S pet-friendly?
No, 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S offer parking?
Yes, 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S offers parking.
Does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S have a pool?
No, 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S does not have a pool.
Does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S have accessible units?
No, 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S does not have accessible units.
Does 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2199 HEATH GREEN PL S does not have units with dishwashers.
