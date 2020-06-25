All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2190 Benedict Rd

2190 Benedict Road · No Longer Available
Location

2190 Benedict Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 115475

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
This home has been totally renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask First month $750 and Deposit $750. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115475
Property Id 115475

(RLNE4841232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Benedict Rd have any available units?
2190 Benedict Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 Benedict Rd have?
Some of 2190 Benedict Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 Benedict Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Benedict Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Benedict Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2190 Benedict Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2190 Benedict Rd offer parking?
No, 2190 Benedict Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2190 Benedict Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 Benedict Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Benedict Rd have a pool?
No, 2190 Benedict Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2190 Benedict Rd have accessible units?
No, 2190 Benedict Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Benedict Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2190 Benedict Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
