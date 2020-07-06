All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

219 Tallulah Ave

219 Tallulah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 Tallulah Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the North Shore neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Tallulah Ave have any available units?
219 Tallulah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 219 Tallulah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
219 Tallulah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Tallulah Ave pet-friendly?
No, 219 Tallulah Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 219 Tallulah Ave offer parking?
No, 219 Tallulah Ave does not offer parking.
Does 219 Tallulah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Tallulah Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Tallulah Ave have a pool?
No, 219 Tallulah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 219 Tallulah Ave have accessible units?
No, 219 Tallulah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Tallulah Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Tallulah Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Tallulah Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Tallulah Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

