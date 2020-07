Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath duplex conveniently located on the south side of Jacksonville, close to everything 3.5 miles to downtown, less than 2 miles to San Marco. shopping, and schools. Stainless Steel appliances, white cabinets, vinyl plank flooring throughout, walk-in closets in master bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Don't miss out on this opportunity, call today for your showing!