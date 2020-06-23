Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2181 Allandale Cir N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2181 Allandale Cir N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2181 Allandale Cir N
2181 Allandale Cir W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2181 Allandale Cir W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come check out this 3 bedroom ! bath home. Home will not come with fridge in home.
Area Schools
PK-5: Biltmore Elementary School
6-8: Northwestern Middle School
9-12: William M. Raines High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2181 Allandale Cir N have any available units?
2181 Allandale Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2181 Allandale Cir N have?
Some of 2181 Allandale Cir N's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2181 Allandale Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
2181 Allandale Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 Allandale Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 2181 Allandale Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2181 Allandale Cir N offer parking?
No, 2181 Allandale Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 2181 Allandale Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2181 Allandale Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 Allandale Cir N have a pool?
No, 2181 Allandale Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 2181 Allandale Cir N have accessible units?
No, 2181 Allandale Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 Allandale Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2181 Allandale Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia