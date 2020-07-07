2172 College Cir S

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70757270bd ---- Beautiful well kept brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Features Carpet and vinyl plank flooring, Updated kitchen, indoor laundry room, and much more! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.