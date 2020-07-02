All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE

2156 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2156 Commonwealth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE have any available units?
2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE offers parking.
Does 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE have a pool?
No, 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2156 COMMONWEALTH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

