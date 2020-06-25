Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2155 COLLEGE CIR S
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2155 COLLEGE CIR S
2155 College Cir S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2155 College Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have any available units?
2155 COLLEGE CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2155 COLLEGE CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
2155 COLLEGE CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 COLLEGE CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S offer parking?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have a pool?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have accessible units?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
