All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2155 COLLEGE CIR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2155 COLLEGE CIR S
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2155 COLLEGE CIR S

2155 College Cir S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2155 College Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have any available units?
2155 COLLEGE CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2155 COLLEGE CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
2155 COLLEGE CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 COLLEGE CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S offer parking?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have a pool?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have accessible units?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 COLLEGE CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 COLLEGE CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia