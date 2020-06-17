All apartments in Jacksonville
2148 Alfa Romeo Dr

2148 Alpha Romeo Drive · (904) 204-3687
Location

2148 Alpha Romeo Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready! - Wonderful 4 bedrooms single family Southside home available for rent in Sutton Lakes!!

This property features a fireplace, ceiling fans, garden tub w/ separate shower, back patio, sprinkler system, & walk-in closets. Conveniently located less than 10 minutes from Kernan Village, where you can find many shopping & dining options.

AREA: SOUTHSIDE
4 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher.
LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer Hook-ups ONLY!
FLOORING: Carpet & Vinyl Combo.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car Garage.
PETS: Pets considered

(RLNE5555875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr have any available units?
2148 Alfa Romeo Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr have?
Some of 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Alfa Romeo Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr does offer parking.
Does 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr have a pool?
No, 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr have accessible units?
No, 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 Alfa Romeo Dr has units with dishwashers.
