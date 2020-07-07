2142 Benedict Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90366e3095 ---- Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on benedict! Features completely updated kitchen, vinyl and carpet flooring washer and dryer hook-ups and much more!Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.