2142 Benedict Rd
2142 Benedict Rd

2142 Benedict Road · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Benedict Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90366e3095 ---- Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on benedict! Features completely updated kitchen, vinyl and carpet flooring washer and dryer hook-ups and much more!Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Benedict Rd have any available units?
2142 Benedict Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 Benedict Rd have?
Some of 2142 Benedict Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Benedict Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Benedict Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Benedict Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Benedict Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Benedict Rd offer parking?
No, 2142 Benedict Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Benedict Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Benedict Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Benedict Rd have a pool?
No, 2142 Benedict Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Benedict Rd have accessible units?
No, 2142 Benedict Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Benedict Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Benedict Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

