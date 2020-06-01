All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2137 W 44th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2137 W 44th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2137 W 44th St

2137 44th St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2137 44th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come out and see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 W 44th St have any available units?
2137 W 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 W 44th St have?
Some of 2137 W 44th St's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 W 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
2137 W 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 W 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 2137 W 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2137 W 44th St offer parking?
No, 2137 W 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 2137 W 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 W 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 W 44th St have a pool?
No, 2137 W 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 2137 W 44th St have accessible units?
No, 2137 W 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 W 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 W 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia