Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2137 Featherwood Drive West

2137 Featherwood Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Featherwood Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Featherwood Drive West have any available units?
2137 Featherwood Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 Featherwood Drive West have?
Some of 2137 Featherwood Drive West's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Featherwood Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Featherwood Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Featherwood Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 Featherwood Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 2137 Featherwood Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Featherwood Drive West does offer parking.
Does 2137 Featherwood Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Featherwood Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Featherwood Drive West have a pool?
No, 2137 Featherwood Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Featherwood Drive West have accessible units?
No, 2137 Featherwood Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Featherwood Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 Featherwood Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
