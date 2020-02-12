All apartments in Jacksonville
2133 Louise Street
2133 Louise Street

2133 Louise Street · No Longer Available
Location

2133 Louise Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dde019b015 ---- -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Louise Street have any available units?
2133 Louise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2133 Louise Street currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Louise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Louise Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Louise Street is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Louise Street offer parking?
No, 2133 Louise Street does not offer parking.
Does 2133 Louise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Louise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Louise Street have a pool?
No, 2133 Louise Street does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Louise Street have accessible units?
No, 2133 Louise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Louise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133 Louise Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2133 Louise Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2133 Louise Street has units with air conditioning.

