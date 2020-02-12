All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2131 GOLTARE DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2131 GOLTARE DR.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

2131 GOLTARE DR.

2131 Goltare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2131 Goltare Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2131 GOLTARE DR. 32216 - 2131 GOLTARE DR.

BASE RENT........................................$ 1225.00
ELECTRIC/WATER/SEWER..............$ JEA
GARBAGE..........................................$ 13.00

TOTAL RENT......................................$ 1238.00

SOUTHSIDE / SANS SOUCI (32216) - Separate Living Room / Dining Room Family Room NEW Vinyl Plank and Carpet CH&A Kitchen Equipped Washer / Dryer Hookup Covered Deck - Fenced Back Yard 1 Car Garage Off Street Parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 GOLTARE DR. have any available units?
2131 GOLTARE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 GOLTARE DR. have?
Some of 2131 GOLTARE DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 GOLTARE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
2131 GOLTARE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 GOLTARE DR. pet-friendly?
No, 2131 GOLTARE DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2131 GOLTARE DR. offer parking?
Yes, 2131 GOLTARE DR. offers parking.
Does 2131 GOLTARE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 GOLTARE DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 GOLTARE DR. have a pool?
No, 2131 GOLTARE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 2131 GOLTARE DR. have accessible units?
No, 2131 GOLTARE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 GOLTARE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 GOLTARE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia