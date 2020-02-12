2131 Goltare Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Sans Souci
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
parking
garage
2131 GOLTARE DR. 32216 - 2131 GOLTARE DR.
BASE RENT........................................$ 1225.00 ELECTRIC/WATER/SEWER..............$ JEA GARBAGE..........................................$ 13.00
TOTAL RENT......................................$ 1238.00
SOUTHSIDE / SANS SOUCI (32216) - Separate Living Room / Dining Room Family Room NEW Vinyl Plank and Carpet CH&A Kitchen Equipped Washer / Dryer Hookup Covered Deck - Fenced Back Yard 1 Car Garage Off Street Parking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4918552)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
