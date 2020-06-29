All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like
2130 FORBES ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2130 FORBES ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

2130 FORBES ST

2130 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2130 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, north on Goodwin, left on Forbes - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/gasR/DW/MW), CHA, bonus room/office, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookkup, coffered ceiling in dining room, original wood trim, approx 1800 sf, 2 screened porches, fenced backyard, 4 fireplaces, security system, storage bldg., $1795 security deposit, 1 year lease, owner may consider pet w/NRPF, non-smokers please, [AVLB f&g] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2130 FORBES ST have any available units?
2130 FORBES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 FORBES ST have?
Some of 2130 FORBES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 FORBES ST currently offering any rent specials?
2130 FORBES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 FORBES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 FORBES ST is pet friendly.
Does 2130 FORBES ST offer parking?
Yes, 2130 FORBES ST offers parking.
Does 2130 FORBES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 FORBES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 FORBES ST have a pool?
No, 2130 FORBES ST does not have a pool.
Does 2130 FORBES ST have accessible units?
No, 2130 FORBES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 FORBES ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 FORBES ST has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwoodBaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwoodSecret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleCollege of Coastal Georgia