2125 RIVER BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3rd floor 2/1 Loft style apartment on the St Johns River in in a Beautiful historic building. Walk to the stores, shops and parks in the St Johns Quarter area. Updated kitchen and bath w beautiful pine floors. River view from the whole unit.