All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2125 RIVER BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2125 RIVER BLVD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

2125 RIVER BLVD

2125 River Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2125 River Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3rd floor 2/1 Loft style apartment on the St Johns River in in a Beautiful historic building. Walk to the stores, shops and parks in the St Johns Quarter area. Updated kitchen and bath w beautiful pine floors. River view from the whole unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 RIVER BLVD have any available units?
2125 RIVER BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 RIVER BLVD have?
Some of 2125 RIVER BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 RIVER BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2125 RIVER BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 RIVER BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2125 RIVER BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2125 RIVER BLVD offer parking?
No, 2125 RIVER BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2125 RIVER BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 RIVER BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 RIVER BLVD have a pool?
No, 2125 RIVER BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2125 RIVER BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2125 RIVER BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 RIVER BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 RIVER BLVD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia