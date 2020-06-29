All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2123 North Davis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2123 North Davis Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:35 PM

2123 North Davis Street

2123 North Davis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2123 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Hogan's Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297286

A coveted multi-family rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom
--1482 square feet
--Living room, dining room, and kitchen
--Hardwood floors
--Dishwasher and microwave
--Dogs and cats allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 North Davis Street have any available units?
2123 North Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 North Davis Street have?
Some of 2123 North Davis Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 North Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
2123 North Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 North Davis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 North Davis Street is pet friendly.
Does 2123 North Davis Street offer parking?
No, 2123 North Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 2123 North Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 North Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 North Davis Street have a pool?
No, 2123 North Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 2123 North Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 2123 North Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 North Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 North Davis Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia