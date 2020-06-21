2122 DELLWOOD AVE

Amenities
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Margaret St north to Dellwood. Left on Dellwood. Home on left. 2 BR, 1 BA, fully renovated home, office/bonus room, large kitchen(R/R/MW/DW), gas range, gas water heater, CHA, hardwood floors, fireplace, built ins, walk in custom closet, W/D included, chest freezer included, wood deck, large storage room, security system, fenced back yard, lawn mower included, off street parking, approx. 1162 sf, Security Deposit $1650, 1 year lease, Small Pet (under 25 lbs) ok with non-refundable pet fee, No Smoking, [AT pm mm] tenant occupied, 24 hrs notice, available 6/26.