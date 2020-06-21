All apartments in Jacksonville
2122 DELLWOOD AVE

2122 Dellwood Avenue · (904) 673-0734
Location

2122 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1162 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Margaret St north to Dellwood. Left on Dellwood. Home on left. 2 BR, 1 BA, fully renovated home, office/bonus room, large kitchen(R/R/MW/DW), gas range, gas water heater, CHA, hardwood floors, fireplace, built ins, walk in custom closet, W/D included, chest freezer included, wood deck, large storage room, security system, fenced back yard, lawn mower included, off street parking, approx. 1162 sf, Security Deposit $1650, 1 year lease, Small Pet (under 25 lbs) ok with non-refundable pet fee, No Smoking, [AT pm mm] tenant occupied, 24 hrs notice, available 6/26.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2122 DELLWOOD AVE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2122 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2122 DELLWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 DELLWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2122 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2122 DELLWOOD AVE does offer parking.
Does 2122 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 DELLWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2122 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2122 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2122 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 DELLWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
