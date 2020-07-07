Rent Calculator
2121 Kingston Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:35 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2121 Kingston Street
2121 Kingston Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2121 Kingston Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Kingston Street have any available units?
2121 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2121 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2121 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 2121 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2121 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2121 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Kingston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Kingston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
