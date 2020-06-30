Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2119 W 16TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2119 W 16TH ST
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2119 W 16TH ST
2119 West 16th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2119 West 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home! This vacant property features ceramic tiles throughout, fresh paint, appliances, a carport, new AC unit, eat-in kitchen area or dining room, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have any available units?
2119 W 16TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2119 W 16TH ST have?
Some of 2119 W 16TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2119 W 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2119 W 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 W 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2119 W 16TH ST offers parking.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia