2119 W 16TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2119 W 16TH ST

2119 16th St W · No Longer Available
Location

2119 16th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home! This vacant property features ceramic tiles throughout, fresh paint, appliances, a carport, new AC unit, eat-in kitchen area or dining room, and more. Home comes with a dryer only, not a washer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 W 16TH ST have any available units?
2119 W 16TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 W 16TH ST have?
Some of 2119 W 16TH ST's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 W 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2119 W 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 W 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2119 W 16TH ST offers parking.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 W 16TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
