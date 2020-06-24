2119 16th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Mid-Westside
Amenities
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home! This vacant property features ceramic tiles throughout, fresh paint, appliances, a carport, new AC unit, eat-in kitchen area or dining room, and more. Home comes with a dryer only, not a washer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2119 W 16TH ST have any available units?
