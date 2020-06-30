All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2118 DELLWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2118 DELLWOOD AVE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:08 PM

2118 DELLWOOD AVE

2118 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2118 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RIVERSIDE (32204) - Renovated Downstairs Garage Apartment - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Ceramic Tile / Carpet - CH&A - Washer / Dryer - Storage - Off Street Parking - Pet OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2118 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2118 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2118 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia