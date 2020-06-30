Rent Calculator
2118 DELLWOOD AVE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:08 PM
2118 DELLWOOD AVE
2118 Dellwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2118 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RIVERSIDE (32204) - Renovated Downstairs Garage Apartment - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Ceramic Tile / Carpet - CH&A - Washer / Dryer - Storage - Off Street Parking - Pet OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2118 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2118 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2118 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2118 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
