Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2117 COLLEGE ST
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
2117 COLLEGE ST
2117 College Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2117 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs unit, ch/a, hardwood floors, freshly painted, no pets please, no evictions. Parking available in rear of unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2117 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
2117 COLLEGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2117 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 2117 COLLEGE ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2117 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2117 COLLEGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2117 COLLEGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2117 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2117 COLLEGE ST offers parking.
Does 2117 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 COLLEGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 2117 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2117 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 2117 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 COLLEGE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
