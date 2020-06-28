All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2116 Spires Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2116 Spires Ave.
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

2116 Spires Ave.

2116 Spires Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2116 Spires Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 Single Family house $700 - Don't miss this two bed house ready for rent. Must see.

(RLNE5080883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Spires Ave. have any available units?
2116 Spires Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2116 Spires Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Spires Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Spires Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. offer parking?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have a pool?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia