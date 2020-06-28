Rent Calculator
2116 Spires Ave.
2116 Spires Ave.
2116 Spires Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2116 Spires Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 Single Family house $700 - Don't miss this two bed house ready for rent. Must see.
(RLNE5080883)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have any available units?
2116 Spires Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2116 Spires Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Spires Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Spires Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. offer parking?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have a pool?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Spires Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Spires Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
St. Marys, GA
