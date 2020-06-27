Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2116 Derringer Cr W.
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM
2116 Derringer Cr W.
2116 Derringer Circle West
·
No Longer Available
Location
2116 Derringer Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Re modeled patio home in great location. New flooring in bedrooms, new paint, new appliances. Fenced back yard. One car garage. Close to 9A, Regency. Easy access to beaches. No pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5041778)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Derringer Cr W. have any available units?
2116 Derringer Cr W. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2116 Derringer Cr W. currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Derringer Cr W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Derringer Cr W. pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Derringer Cr W. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2116 Derringer Cr W. offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Derringer Cr W. offers parking.
Does 2116 Derringer Cr W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Derringer Cr W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Derringer Cr W. have a pool?
No, 2116 Derringer Cr W. does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Derringer Cr W. have accessible units?
No, 2116 Derringer Cr W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Derringer Cr W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Derringer Cr W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Derringer Cr W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Derringer Cr W. does not have units with air conditioning.
