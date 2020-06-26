Rent Calculator
2115 FOREST BLVD
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2115 FOREST BLVD
2115 Forest Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
2115 Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LARGE LAND W/PAVILION. FURNISHED. RENT INCLUDING YARD CUTTING. NO CARPET. LR. DR COMBO.FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/2ND REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER, 2 SCREENED PORCH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2115 FOREST BLVD have any available units?
2115 FOREST BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2115 FOREST BLVD have?
Some of 2115 FOREST BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2115 FOREST BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2115 FOREST BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 FOREST BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2115 FOREST BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2115 FOREST BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2115 FOREST BLVD offers parking.
Does 2115 FOREST BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 FOREST BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 FOREST BLVD have a pool?
No, 2115 FOREST BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2115 FOREST BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2115 FOREST BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 FOREST BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 FOREST BLVD has units with dishwashers.
