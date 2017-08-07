All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2114 DELLWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2114 DELLWOOD AVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

2114 DELLWOOD AVE

2114 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2114 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE (32204) - Downstairs Apartment - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen - Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - AC - Porch - Off Street Parking - Pet OK Nice Riverside neighborhood within walking distance of Five Points shopping area and Riverside Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2114 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2114 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2114 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 DELLWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2114 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2114 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2114 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 DELLWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2114 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2114 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2114 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia