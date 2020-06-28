Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2111 YULEE ST
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2111 YULEE ST
2111 Yulee Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2111 Yulee Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bathroom block home. Tiled floors throughout. HVAC. Range & Refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 YULEE ST have any available units?
2111 YULEE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2111 YULEE ST have?
Some of 2111 YULEE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2111 YULEE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2111 YULEE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 YULEE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2111 YULEE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2111 YULEE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2111 YULEE ST offers parking.
Does 2111 YULEE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 YULEE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 YULEE ST have a pool?
No, 2111 YULEE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2111 YULEE ST have accessible units?
No, 2111 YULEE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 YULEE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 YULEE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
