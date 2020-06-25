All apartments in Jacksonville
211 W 27TH ST
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

211 W 27TH ST

211 Florida Highway 122 · No Longer Available
Location

211 Florida Highway 122, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2 bath features carpet in bedrooms, living room, dining room, large kitchen, lots of living space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 W 27TH ST have any available units?
211 W 27TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 W 27TH ST have?
Some of 211 W 27TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 W 27TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
211 W 27TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 W 27TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 211 W 27TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 211 W 27TH ST offer parking?
No, 211 W 27TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 211 W 27TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 W 27TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 W 27TH ST have a pool?
No, 211 W 27TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 211 W 27TH ST have accessible units?
No, 211 W 27TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 211 W 27TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 W 27TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
