Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2109 FLESHER AVE
2109 Flesher Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2109 Flesher Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, highways, and downtown area. Bathroom has just been updated with full tub and shower. Range and Fridge are provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 FLESHER AVE have any available units?
2109 FLESHER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2109 FLESHER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2109 FLESHER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 FLESHER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2109 FLESHER AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2109 FLESHER AVE offer parking?
No, 2109 FLESHER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2109 FLESHER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 FLESHER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 FLESHER AVE have a pool?
No, 2109 FLESHER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2109 FLESHER AVE have accessible units?
No, 2109 FLESHER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 FLESHER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 FLESHER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 FLESHER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 FLESHER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
