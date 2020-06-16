All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2103 CHALLENGER CT E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2103 CHALLENGER CT E
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

2103 CHALLENGER CT E

2103 East Challenger Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2103 East Challenger Court, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Two bedroom two bath town home in Atlantic Beach! Open floor plan w/ two large bedrooms, two full baths and a loft. Living room dining room combo, private patio and storage shed. Community Pool. Close to the beach!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 CHALLENGER CT E have any available units?
2103 CHALLENGER CT E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 CHALLENGER CT E have?
Some of 2103 CHALLENGER CT E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 CHALLENGER CT E currently offering any rent specials?
2103 CHALLENGER CT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 CHALLENGER CT E pet-friendly?
No, 2103 CHALLENGER CT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2103 CHALLENGER CT E offer parking?
No, 2103 CHALLENGER CT E does not offer parking.
Does 2103 CHALLENGER CT E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 CHALLENGER CT E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 CHALLENGER CT E have a pool?
Yes, 2103 CHALLENGER CT E has a pool.
Does 2103 CHALLENGER CT E have accessible units?
No, 2103 CHALLENGER CT E does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 CHALLENGER CT E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 CHALLENGER CT E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia