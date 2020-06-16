2103 CHALLENGER CT E

2103 East Challenger Court, Jacksonville, FL 32233 North Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Two bedroom two bath town home in Atlantic Beach! Open floor plan w/ two large bedrooms, two full baths and a loft. Living room dining room combo, private patio and storage shed. Community Pool. Close to the beach!.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
