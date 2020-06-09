Rent Calculator
21 E 32nd St
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:13 AM
21 E 32nd St
21 East 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
21 East 32nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Easy access to Downtown, Main Street, I95, I10 and the Airport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 E 32nd St have any available units?
21 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 21 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
21 E 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 21 E 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 21 E 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 21 E 32nd St offers parking.
Does 21 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 E 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 21 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 21 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 21 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 E 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 E 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 E 32nd St has units with air conditioning.
