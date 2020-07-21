All apartments in Jacksonville
2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:02 AM

2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N

2093 Brian Lakes Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

2093 Brian Lakes Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME, CEILING FANS, CARPET, TILE, HUGE KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have any available units?
2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have?
Some of 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N currently offering any rent specials?
2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N pet-friendly?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N offer parking?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N does not offer parking.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have a pool?
Yes, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N has a pool.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have accessible units?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N has units with dishwashers.
