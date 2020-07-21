Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N
2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N
2093 Brian Lakes Dr N
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
2093 Brian Lakes Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME, CEILING FANS, CARPET, TILE, HUGE KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have any available units?
2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have?
Some of 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N currently offering any rent specials?
2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N pet-friendly?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N offer parking?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N does not offer parking.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have a pool?
Yes, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N has a pool.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have accessible units?
No, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2093 BRIAN LAKES DR N has units with dishwashers.
