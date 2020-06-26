All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2092 Benedict RD
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

2092 Benedict RD

2092 Benedict Road · No Longer Available
Location

2092 Benedict Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC 2092 Benedict RD - Property Id: 123106

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY !!!
This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123106
Property Id 123106

(RLNE4895757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 Benedict RD have any available units?
2092 Benedict RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2092 Benedict RD have?
Some of 2092 Benedict RD's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2092 Benedict RD currently offering any rent specials?
2092 Benedict RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 Benedict RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2092 Benedict RD is pet friendly.
Does 2092 Benedict RD offer parking?
No, 2092 Benedict RD does not offer parking.
Does 2092 Benedict RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2092 Benedict RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 Benedict RD have a pool?
No, 2092 Benedict RD does not have a pool.
Does 2092 Benedict RD have accessible units?
No, 2092 Benedict RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 Benedict RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2092 Benedict RD does not have units with dishwashers.
