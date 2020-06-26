2092 Benedict RD

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY !!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123106 Property Id 123106
(RLNE4895757)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
