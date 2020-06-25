2087 Magnus Ln

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in desirable Kensington community! Wood plank flooring throughout main living areas and 1,879 sq ft of living space. Kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and tons of space. Each bedroom has a spacious closet and unique paint scheme. Formal dining area and sitting area in kitchen. Washer and Dryer are included (as is.) Master bedroom has high ceilings, walk-in closet and farm-house style en suite. Two separate vanities, garden tub and custom stand up shower with gorgeous tile and concrete flooring. Enjoy the enclosed patio with outdoor bar and additional fridge, great for entertaining overlooking the man-made lake. Renter's Insurance Required

Resident Benefit Package: $18/mo.



Pets under 60lbs considered. breed restrictions apply. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs (per pet). Pet Rent: $15/month (per pet)