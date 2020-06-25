All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2087 Magnus Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2087 Magnus Ln
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

2087 Magnus Ln

2087 Magnus Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2087 Magnus Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in desirable Kensington community! Wood plank flooring throughout main living areas and 1,879 sq ft of living space. Kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and tons of space. Each bedroom has a spacious closet and unique paint scheme. Formal dining area and sitting area in kitchen. Washer and Dryer are included (as is.) Master bedroom has high ceilings, walk-in closet and farm-house style en suite. Two separate vanities, garden tub and custom stand up shower with gorgeous tile and concrete flooring. Enjoy the enclosed patio with outdoor bar and additional fridge, great for entertaining overlooking the man-made lake. Renter's Insurance Required
Resident Benefit Package: $18/mo.

Pets under 60lbs considered. breed restrictions apply. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs (per pet). Pet Rent: $15/month (per pet)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2087 Magnus Ln have any available units?
2087 Magnus Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2087 Magnus Ln have?
Some of 2087 Magnus Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2087 Magnus Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2087 Magnus Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2087 Magnus Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2087 Magnus Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2087 Magnus Ln offer parking?
No, 2087 Magnus Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2087 Magnus Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2087 Magnus Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2087 Magnus Ln have a pool?
No, 2087 Magnus Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2087 Magnus Ln have accessible units?
No, 2087 Magnus Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2087 Magnus Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2087 Magnus Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia