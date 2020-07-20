208 Queensland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Welcome home to this beautiful, modern Nocatee gem! As you enter the home through the double doors, you're greeted by an open & split floor plan, featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, & large living space with high ceilings throughout. You'll be wowed by the kitchen, which has a California Island with granite countertops & all stainless steel Kenmore appliances including a countertop gas range & double oven. The master bathroom has granite countertops & double sinks, large walk-in shower, & a water closet. Master bedroom with high ceilings & walk-in closet. Large covered back porch! All Nocatee amenities included! Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4902872)