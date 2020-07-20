All apartments in Jacksonville
208 Queensland Circle
208 Queensland Circle

208 Queensland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

208 Queensland Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Welcome home to this beautiful, modern Nocatee gem! As you enter the home through the double doors, you're greeted by an open & split floor plan, featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, & large living space with high ceilings throughout. You'll be wowed by the kitchen, which has a California Island with granite countertops & all stainless steel Kenmore appliances including a countertop gas range & double oven. The master bathroom has granite countertops & double sinks, large walk-in shower, & a water closet. Master bedroom with high ceilings & walk-in closet. Large covered back porch! All Nocatee amenities included! Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4902872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Queensland Circle have any available units?
208 Queensland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Queensland Circle have?
Some of 208 Queensland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Queensland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
208 Queensland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Queensland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Queensland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 208 Queensland Circle offer parking?
No, 208 Queensland Circle does not offer parking.
Does 208 Queensland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Queensland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Queensland Circle have a pool?
No, 208 Queensland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 208 Queensland Circle have accessible units?
No, 208 Queensland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Queensland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Queensland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
