Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 Galway N.Ave
207 Galway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
207 Galway Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled Home with Large Yard - Completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Plenty of closet space. Large fenced yard, laundry room and carport.
(RLNE2403739)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Galway N.Ave have any available units?
207 Galway N.Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 207 Galway N.Ave have?
Some of 207 Galway N.Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 207 Galway N.Ave currently offering any rent specials?
207 Galway N.Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Galway N.Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Galway N.Ave is pet friendly.
Does 207 Galway N.Ave offer parking?
Yes, 207 Galway N.Ave does offer parking.
Does 207 Galway N.Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Galway N.Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Galway N.Ave have a pool?
No, 207 Galway N.Ave does not have a pool.
Does 207 Galway N.Ave have accessible units?
No, 207 Galway N.Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Galway N.Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Galway N.Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
